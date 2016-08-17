Brooklyn Beckham has landed another huge modelling gig!

Brooklyn Beckham has added to his modelling portfolio after landing a coveted magazine cover.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham is the cover star of the latest Dazed Korea magazine and he was keen to share the news with his legions of fans.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn shared the two covers from his shoot, writing: "Excited to share my two covers for @dazedkorea September issue."



One shot showed the 17-year-old wearing jogging bottoms and a white vest top that shows off his muscular physique.

The other shot is more brooding, with a black-and-white image of the teenage smouldering as he looks off into the distance.



The shots come just days after it was rumoured that he and girlfriend Chloe Moretz had been offered their own reality show.

The couple were said to be the subject of a bidding war between US networks who are "desperate" to sign them up for a documentary.



A source told Heat magazine: "American networks are desperate to sign them up.



"MTV and E! are both interested, apparently. They're prepared to offer them millions – they think it would be TV gold. Brooklyn is from one of the most famous families in the world and Chloe is a Hollywood star...

"TV execs have been following their romance for a while and timing for a show is perfect. They have legions of fans desperate to find out what their life together is like behind closed doors."

