Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver gets her wings

Josephine Skriver officially joined the ranks of the Victoria's Secret Angels on Tuesday when she tried on her wings for the first time. The 23-year-old shared photos of the special moment on Twitter, telling fans it was an "epic" experience.

The moment came during Josephine's first day of shooting the brand's Christmas campaign, and she admitted beforehand that she hadn't been able to sleep the night before because she was so excited.

Josephine Skriver showed off her Victoria's Secret Angel wings on Twitter

"I get to wear wings!!! I GET TO WEAR WINGS!! Omg I can't believe this is happening !!!!," Josephine wrote on the social networking site.

The Danish model followed up by sharing two photos of herself wearing the wings – an incredible white feathered creation that appeared to be much taller than Josephine's 5'10" frame.

"Getting my first ever wings on!! I'm so excited I might explode! Thank you times a million @victoriassecret," she captioned one of the images, following with another post that simply read: "Most. Epic. Day. !!! @elizabethsulcer."

The model described the experience as the "most epic day"

Josephine walked in the Victoria's Secret annual fashion show in 2015 and was named as the lingerie brand's newest Angel in February – an achievement she described as her "dream".

Taking to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, Josephine wrote: "It has happened!! I'm literally living my dream right now! Can't believe I get to share with you today that I'm #NewestAngel for @victoriassecret thanks to everyone that has helped to get me here!

Josephine walked in the Victoria's Secret show in 2015

"So humble and proud to be part of such an amazing legacy!! THAAAAANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who believed in me!!"

She continued: "So overwhelmed with every happy emotion right now! I don't even know how to be in my own body! It still feels so insane the day is finally here! #NewestAngel… Flying on happiness right now!!!!"