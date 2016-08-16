Kendall Jenner has opened up about her life, loves and relationship with her sisters in a video to accompany her Vogue magazine interview. The 20-year-old, who stars on the cover of the publication's prestigious September issue, took us on a tour of her mum Kris Jenner's home in the seven-minute clip – and we learnt a lot!

1. Her first job was remarkably down-to-earth

Kendall's first job was dog-walking, and she insists if she wasn't a model she would be "probably working on a farm somewhere."

2. Her favourite sister isn't who you might be expect

Although Kendall often appears to be closest to her younger sister Kylie Jenner, she said that Khloé Kardashian is her favourite sister right now.

3. Kendall would love to dress like Kim

Kendall said she'd most like to raid her sister Kim Kardashian's wardrobe, and admitted that the favourite thing she's ever worn is "anything controversial".

4. She's already thought of her Spice Girls alter-ego

The 20-year-old revealed that she would be called Kitten Spice if she joined the Spice Girls (although she thinks wedge sneakers are the worst fashion trend of all time).

5. Kendall and Gigi have spent some wild nights together

"One time we were in Cannes, and pulled an all-nighter and ended up in Monaco," Kendall confessed.

6. She has a weird but wonderful hidden talent

Kendall can do an amazing bird impression – it has to be seen to be believed!

7. She still gets star struck just like the rest of us

She may have grown up in one of the most famous families in the world, but Kendall admitted she would still get star struck if she met Angelina Jolie.

8. Kendall doesn't follow strict diets

When asked the one thing she couldn't live without, the model simply answered – "Pasta".

9. The three things she looks for in a man

"Confidence, good sense of humour and great style." Does ASAP Rocky tick all the boxes?

10. She'd like her life to be completely different in ten years' time

Kendall is hoping for "happiness, love and a family" by the time she is 30.

Watch Kendall's full '73 questions' video below.