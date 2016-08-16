North West is already stealing Kim Kardashian's shoes

Kim Kardashian recently admitted she was keeping "everything" in her enviable wardrobe for her daughter North West when she gets older, but the mini-fashionista appears to have no intention of waiting until then!

The three-year-old tried on her mum's thigh-high metallic Balenciaga boots on Monday, posing for an adorable snap shared on Kim's Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North is already trying on her shoes

"Didn't think it would happen this soon… my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga," Kim captioned the photo, which showed North giggling as she lay on a wooden floor with her legs in the boots.

North is only three, but she is already just as conscious about her look as her mum.

Speaking to People, Kim explained: "Someone said to her the other day – she was wearing a little slip dress and a choker – and they said, 'Oh, you look so cool,' and she's like, 'I'm not cool. I look pretty. This is a pretty dress. It's not cool.'

Kim has admitted she is saving "everything" in her wardrobe for North

"So she's very into things having to be pretty colours or pretty jewellery."

The reality TV star is saving all of her gladrags for her little girl, including some of her most famous red carpet gowns.

"All my Met dresses," Kim told People, when asked what outfits North will inherit. "Maybe she'll want to wear one to prom. Everything I have is for her, and she'll look at it and say, 'Can I wear that one day,' and I'm like, 'Yes, you can,' and she'll say, 'Okay, I'm gonna go eat my vegetables, but I'll be back and be big.'"