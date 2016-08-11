This Zara bag will mix up your style game all season long

Zara is known for creating cult catwalk inspired fashion buys each season, but they have outdone themselves with this innovative new handbag. While at first glance it looks like a typical cross body bag, this high street hit actually has endless styling potential.

Each £35.99 bag comes complete with a separate flap that can be zipped on and off to transform the accessory to match your mood – and your outfit.

This £35.99 handbag can be customised to switch up your look

While the petrol blue bag comes with a contrasting black panel, the statement faux fur patch design also comes with a sleek cream panel for a chic switch up.

There are a further five different styles sold separately to customise your bag should you wish, for just £9.99 or £12.99 for a punk-inspired safety pin adorned design.

From colourful snake prints to leopard motifs and a fun faux fur panel, there's something for all tastes and moods, and we can't wait to give it a try for ourselves!

Five interchangeable flaps are available to buy separately at Zara

Zara is one of the most popular shops on the high street, but some customers have called for a boycott of the brand over the past month after they were accused of copying designs from a number of artists.

Many have taken to writing the hashtag #BoycottZara over the retailer's Instagram posts following a social media campaign by a group of independent artists who say their work has been plagiarised.

The social media campaign has captured the attention of Zara customers, some of whom are so angry about the situation they have taken to commenting on the retailer's social media posts to address the issue, using #BoycottZara and tagging the account @StopArtTheft.