Kendall Jenner is 'full-on dating' rapper A$AP Rocky

Bad news, gents – Kendall Jenner is off the market!

The supermodel is apparently 'full-on dating' rapper A$AP Rocky, a source has confirmed to Us Weekly.

"It's the real deal," said the insider. Exciting!



The pair first sparked rumours of a romance when he was a guest of honour at her PacSun launch in February.



And he then attended Kendall's brother-in-law Kanye West's Yeezy show.

However, the pair had been pals for two years and Kendall was thought to be dating LA Lakers basketball player Jordan Clarkson at the time so fans put their appearances together down to friendship.



But then they were seen enjoying dinner together at swanky hotspot L'Avenue in Paris in June.



And in July, Kendall was spotted cheering on the musician during his set at NYC's Panorama Festival, meeting up with his later on for a dinner date at Blue Ribbon brasserie in Soho.

Kendall has previously dated Harry Styles, with the pair enjoying dinner dates and yacht excursions during their brief on-off relationship.



The rapper, meanwhile, has previously been linked to fellow supermodel Chanel Iman and Iggy Azalea