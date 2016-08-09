Kris Jenner has a whole wardrobe just for her Birkin handbags

The Kardashians have long been fans of Hermès Birkin handbags, but Kris Jenner has revealed the full extent of her obsession by installing a walk-in wardrobe especially to display her collection at her Calabasas home.

Her daughter Kylie Jenner showed off the jaw-dropping display on Snapchat, and made fans more than a little envious.

Kris Jenner is often spotted out and about with a Birkin handbag

"You guys at my mum's brand new closet," Kylie said in the clip, which shows some 21 Birkin bags of all different colours and sizes on display on white shelves alongside a neon sign that reads "Need money for Birkins."

It appears that is not even the full extent of Kris' collection though, as in another clip Kylie can be seen adding a few more white, crocodile print and neutral design handbags to the bottom shelf.

"I'm helping her load the rest of her purses," Kylie says. "Oh I don't want to hurt it! I really don't want to hurt this," she added as two got tangled together as they went on display.

Kris' collection is estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, given that prices for the highly coveted handbags can rise from £7,500 to as much as £100,000 for the crocodile styles – of which she has several.

She is not the only member of her family to have a weakness for the designer bags; Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian revealed earlier in the year that she uses her own Birkin handbag to carry nappies, snacks and changes of clothes for her children North and Saint in a post on her official app – a truly extravagant alternative to your typical baby bag.