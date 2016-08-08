Inside Cara Delevingne's star-studded birthday celebrations

Her 24th birthday is still a few days away, but Cara Delevingne started the celebrations early with a Hawaiian-themed party on Friday. The model's BFF Suki Waterhouse organised a surprise party for Cara at her home in London, and invited a star-studded guest list to join in the fun.

As well as Cara's sister Poppy Delevingne and friend Ed Sheeran, guests also included her Suicide Squad co-stars Karen Fukuhara and Margot Robbie, who arrived in the same "Skwad" print Chaos tracksuit she had been spotted out in the night before.

Cara Delevingne started her 24th birthday celebrations early

Cara rocked her characteristic laidback style to arrive at the party in a Puma tracksuit, LL Cool J t-shirt and pink beanie hat. Tousled hair and bold coloured eye make-up added a touch of glamour to her party look.

Guests sipped on Ciroc vodka and Tiki style cocktails from Mahiki, while London nightclub The Box provided the entertainment – which included a topless woman jumping out of a huge birthday cake to surprise Cara.

Suki Waterhouse arranged a surprise party at her house in London

Suki captured the moment on Instagram, simply adding the caption: "Bosh".

Photos shared from the house party on Instagram revealed an impressive line-up of spirits, cups and tropical-themed accessories, while foil balloons spelling out Cara's name decorated one of the rooms.

"It was a pleasure to host a surprise 24th birthday for @caradelevingne on Friday. Organised by the fabulous @sukiwaterhouse all the guests enjoyed a Hawaiian themed night with our pop up paradise," a photo shared on Mahiki's Instagram account read.

Mahiki hosted a pop up cocktail bar at the house party

Cara turns 24 on Friday, and it is likely she will be celebrating with her rumoured fiancée St. Vincent, who she has recently admitted she is head over heels in love with.

"I'm completely in love," Cara told Vogue as she posed for the cover of the September issue. "Before, I didn't know what love was – real love. I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner."