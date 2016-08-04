Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie rock matching tracksuits for Suicide Squad after party

Talk about squad goals! After a glamorous red carpet appearance at the London Suicide Squad premiere on Wednesday evening, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie were well and truly ready to let their hair down.

The A-List friends ditched the glamorous premiere outfits they had been wearing earlier on in the night, and instead changed into co-ordinating personalised tracksuits and high top trainers.

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne stepped out in matching tracksuits

Athleisurewear may not be your typical going out go-to, but the actresses pulled it off with ease. Their navy satin tracksuits flaunted their toned stomachs, and the word "Skwad" emblazoned on the back gave a nod to their role in the DC film that hits cinemas on Friday.

It was a far cry from their head-turning appearances earlier in the night. Margot wowed in a tiger and floral embroidered gown from Gucci's Pre-Fall collection, while Cara channelled gothic glamour in a sheer black lace Alexander McQueen dress and leather jacket with Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots.

The actresses had made a glamorous appearance at the Suicide Squad premiere

She accessorised with the striking diamond ring that recently sparked rumours she is engaged to her girlfriend St. Vincent - whose real name is Annie Clark.

While Cara is yet to address engagement rumours, she has recently opened up about her love for the musician, admitting her relationship has helped her to accept her sexuality.

Margot looked gorgeous in Gucci

"I'm completely in love," Cara told Vogue as she posed for the cover of the September issue. "Before, I didn't know what love was – real love. I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world.

"Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner."