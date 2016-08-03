David Beckham just uploaded the sweetest post about daughter Harper!

Harper Beckham certainly seems to be following in her fashionista mum Victoria's footsteps!

The five-year-old's dad David shared a sweet snap of his daughter's play area on Wednesday, showing her love of mum's footwear...

Harper's 'toy corner' was decorated with a pair of Victoria's Alexander McQueen high heels.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

David shared this snap of Harper's 'toy corner'

The black stilettos were perched on top of Harper's toy kitchen. "Someone's shoes have now become part of the toy corner... Ssssshhhhh daddy don't tell mummy," David captioned the snap.

David's 27 million Instagram followers were delighted by the adorable snap, commenting on how cute they found the picture.

It's not the first time Harper has shown an interest in her fashion designer mum's wardrobe. Last year, Victoria took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter trying on her Prada wedges for size.

Victoria shared this adorable snap of Harper trying on her wedges last year



"Playing dress up in Prada!! X x vb," she captioned the photo.



The photo was taken ahead of the Beckham's family appearance at the Burberry show in Los Angeles, where Harper had a front row seat alongside Anna Wintour and the rest of her famous family.