Sarah Jessica Parker on how her new character differs to Carrie Bradshaw

Sex and the City fans rejoice, Sarah Jessica Parker is making a long-awaited return to TV screens with her new HBO drama Divorce. But don't expect her character Frances to be Carrie Bradshaw 2.0 – the actress has revealed her new role is completely different to her Sex and the City days.

The outfits are more function over fashion for starters. "Pretty much everything Frances wears is used, whether it's from Etsy, vintage or thrift shops along the northeast corridor," Sarah said at the Television Critics Association's press tour at the weekend.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Sarah Jessica Parker said her new character's style is completely different to Carrie Bradshaw

"It's a very specific idea about somebody who has an aesthetic that will be revealed more over the course of the season, but fashion doesn't dictate."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER'S BEST STYLE HITS

Sarah's new role is at complete odds to the years she spent playing fashion-obsessed writer Carrie, which she says is one of the things that attracted her to not only act in the programme, but also serve as an executive producer.

"Frances was her own person. From the moment I read the pilot, she was so distinct from not only Carrie, but any character I've ever played," Sarah said. "I don't think that we actually talked about trying to make her different. This story is different. I was always interested in the story of marriage.

The actress played Carrie for over six years

"That's how it all started. By virtue of just that interest alone, it was automatically different."

The 51-year-old played Carrie for over six years and has previously revealed that she is quite different to her alter ego, despite many people assuming they would be the same.

20 THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT SEX AND THE CITY

"I like clothing, but I don't have anywhere near a fevered relationship that she does," Sarah told E! in October 2015.

However they do have some things in common. "I think in many ways I'm like Carrie because I would much prefer to be interviewing you, for instance," she said.



"I'm very curious about other people, and that's why I like the subway. Because I can just watch people."