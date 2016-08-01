Is Taylor Swift the reason Tom Hiddleston isn't getting this major modelling job?

Tom Hiddleston's relationship with Taylor Swift *might* have prevented him from landing a huge campaign with Armani, it has been reported...

The Night Manager star was apparently lined up to be the face of the brand, taking over from Taylor's ex Calvin Harris.

But a source has revealed that the label is no longer keen to work with the actor, due to their concerns that they would be associated with the publicity surrounding their relationship.



"Tom was on the shortlist as they examined who could take over from Calvin," the source told The Mirror.

"Obviously with Tom now being Taylor's other half and the Calvin past deal, it would generate huge media coverage and headlines. But Armani see themselves as classier than that and think that a rising sports star may suit their current needs better."



The source added: "Armani would hate to be seen as getting PR for their brand by riding on Taylor Swift's coat tails, so Tom will not get the job."

The source added that the brand is also not convinced Tom is the right age range. "While Tom is without doubt one of the sexiest actors of his generation, he may not be the right fit this time.



"The brand is looking at attracting 30-somethings and under, so Tom may be a little too old."



Hmmm – we disagree, we reckon Tom would be perfect for the job!