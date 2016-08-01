This woman's niece ATE her 'Chocolate Bar' make-up palette!

In today's cutest news, a two-year-old ended up eating her aunt's Too Face Chocolate Bar palette because, well, it looks like a chocolate bar...

The palette consists of 16 eyeshadows containing pure cocoa powder, giving off a smell that proved too much for the little one to resist.



Make-up fan Laura Rubicon returned home to find her eyeshadow palette, which costs £39, almost empty. She tweeted a snap of the toddler holding the palette, covered in the pigments.

Lauren tweeted a picture of her niece after attempting to eat the palette





"MY NIECE ATE MY TOO FACED CHOCOLATE BAR PALLETTE BC IT SMELLS LIKE CHOCOLATE I DONT KNOW IF I SHOULD CRY OR LAUGH," she tweeted.



After her tweet went viral, she reassured Twitter users that her niece is fine after consuming the eyeshadows.



Lauren even got in touch with TooFaced and Poison Control to check if there were any harmful ingredients in the palette.

Lauren reassured concerned Twitter users that her niece was absolutely fine



"She is ok, she never got sick or never had any stomach aches or anything like that," Lauren told the Metro.



The palette, however, isn't in such good shape. Though Lauren did her best to clean up the mess. "Update: after a million q-tips & napkins later I was able to save my baby, except for a few colors :/," she wrote.

She managed to clean up the palette





Lauren didn't have to worry, however, as TooFaced reached out to the beauty fan and offered to send her a new palette.