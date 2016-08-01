Cara Delevingne opens up about her love for girlfriend St. Vincent

She may be keeping quiet about recent engagement rumours, but Cara Delevingne isn't holding back when it comes to talking about her relationship with St. Vincent. The pair have been dating for over a year, and Cara has admitted she is head over heels for the musician.

"I'm completely in love," Cara told Vogue as she posed for the cover of the September issue. "Before, I didn't know what love was – real love. I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world.

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her love for St. Vincent

"Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner."

Having such a happy and loving relationship has helped Cara to finally accept and embrace her sexuality, and she has had the backing of her parents, who she says are "so, so supportive."

"I'm obviously in love, so if people want to say I'm gay, that's great," Cara said. "But we're all liquid – we change, we grow."

Cara recently sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring

Cara recently sparked speculation that she and St. Vincent – whose real name is Annie Clark – could be planning to tie the knot after she was seen flashing a diamond rock on her ring finger in an Instagram photo posted by her Suicide Squad co-star Jared Leto.

Jared's picture, which Cara later posted on her own Instagram, was taken during a private flight. The actors are currently on the promotional trail for their new movie Suicide Squad, along with Margot Robbie.

The couple have been dating for over a year

Just a few weeks ago it was also reported that the couple are buying a US home together.

Cara and St. Vincent co-own an apartment in Paris together, but with Cara's acting career going from strength to strength, they are said to be keen to invest in a base in Los Angeles.