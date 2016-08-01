Victoria Beckham switches up her summer style as she leaves LA

Victoria Beckham made a departure from her signature style as she jetted out of LAX airport in Los Angeles on Sunday. Proving she is the best advertisement for her own deigns, Victoria wowed in a pleated midi skirt and matching camisole from her Pre-Fall 2016 collection.

The co-ordinating pieces feature a colourful matchstick print in shades of yellow, red and blue to brighten up the classic black crepe de chine fabric.

Victoria Beckham wowed in a patterned cami and midi skirt from her Pre-Fall collection

Victoria accessorised with pale pink sandals, oversized shades and a chunky gold watch, styling her shoulder length hair into tousled waves.

The 41-year-old has been increasingly experimental with her style in recent weeks, stepping out in a number of outfits featuring bold block colours and punchy pops of yellow that are a far cry from her signature muted black and neutral ensembles.

She has relocated to Los Angeles temporarily with her husband David Beckham and their four children Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 11, and Harper, five, while renovation work is completed on their £30million town house in West London.

The fashion designer has temporarily relocated to Los Angeles with her family

The family have spent an estimated £5million overhauling their dream home, and removal vans were recently spotted moving furniture and other possessions in ready for their arrival.

"Moving vans were here earlier this week taking furniture and items from their rented property to their new house. Their house looks ready after months of renovations," a source exclusively told HELLO!

"The scaffolding and all the construction equipment have been taken down and workers are currently putting the finishes touches to the exterior of the house."