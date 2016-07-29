Victoria Beckham joins the Pokémon Go craze

Pokémon Go has become an obsession for millions of people around the world in the last few weeks, and now even Victoria Beckham is getting involved. However true to self, the designer has given the loveable critters a high fashion spin, sharing an amusing illustration of Fashémon by Stylight.

Rather than catching Pikachu, Charmander and Jigglypuff, Fashémon features characters inspired by Victoria, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld and journalist Suzy Menkes.

Pokémon Go has spawned a high fashion spin off - Fashémon

Each is instantly recognisable thanks to their different characteristics; 'Victoria Mewkham' wears the former Spice Girl's signature oversized shades and a low ponytail, while 'Karl Lagertales' dons the same formal black suit the Chanel creative director is known to wear and 'Charwintour' has Anna's unmistakeable sharp bob.

"Gotta catch 'em all! x vb," Victoria captioned the amusing Instagram post, which has already been liked over 100,000 times.

Victoria Beckham is just one of the famous fans of Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go broke the Apple Store record for downloads in the first week of its release in July, and counts Chrissy Teigen and Demi Lovato among its celebrity fans.

The augmented reality app has also inspired a number of new beauty trends, with fans taking to Instagram to show off their best Pokémon make-up and nail art designs.

It is not the first time Victoria has had a cartoon makeover. In December the mum-of-four was transformed into a Star Wars inspired 'Darth Victoria' character by Stylight, and she gave the illustration her stylish seal of approval by sharing it on Instagram.

"Love this!" she captioned the photo, before sharing another illustration of herself and other fashion heavyweights such as Cara Delevingne and Jean-Paul Gaultier as Star Wars characters.