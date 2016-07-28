You'll be surprised at Kanye's favourite body part of Kim's!

by hellofashion.com /

Kim Kardashian has many desirable assets. But husband Kanye West's favourite? Her heart. Aw!

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in a joint interview with his other half, the rapper made the cute admission and Kim revealed the feeling was mutual: "I have to say [Kanye's] heart. And I've always loved his legs."

The interview was accompanied by a fashion shoot by Carine Roitfeld, where the pair pose up a storm with each other.

Kim has come under fire for posting various nude selfies in the past, becoming embroiled in Twitter feuds with fellow celebrities after showing off her famous figure.

But Kanye wholly supports her candid snaps. "I love her nude selfies," he said.

"Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity. And I love beautiful shapes. I feel like it's almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting.

He added: "I think it's important for Kim to have her figure. To not show it would be like Adele not singing."

Despite receiving criticism for some of her posts, Kim has revealed that she has no regrets when it comes to social media. "I don't regret any tweets," she said.

"I'm not a tweeter and delete. So I have no regrets."

Kanye also addressed the common belief that he overthinks things. "I actually don't like thinking," he said.

"I think people think I like to think a lot. And I don't. I do not like to think at all."

Read the full interview in Harper's Bazaar, on sale 2 August

