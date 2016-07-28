Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had the support of their younger sister Elizabeth as they celebrated the launch of their new boutique in The Grove, Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Avengers: Age of Ultron star was among a number of famous faces who joined the twins at Chateau Marmont in honour of their new Elizabeth and James store opening.

The stylish siblings posed together for photos and appeared happy to be reunited at the event, as they often spend time apart due to their busy careers.

Elizabeth Olsen joined her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley at the party

Mary-Kate opted for a chic black long jacket and slip dress with strappy sandals, while Ashley debuted a new platinum blonde hairstyle and donned a belted cream coat and pointed heels.

Elizabeth was decidedly more casual, wearing an oversized white blazer with a black vest and rolled up jeans, adding purple embellished heels to amp up the look.

Other celebrities to show their support at the bash include Heidi Klum, Cat Deeley and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale.

The twins were celebrating the launch of their new Elizabeth and James boutique

The party marked the second event the Olsen sisters have attended together in recent weeks – Elizabeth joined her sisters on the red carpet at the CFDA Awards in June, where they all wore co-ordinating black ensembles from Mary-Kate and Ashley's label The Row.

Elizabeth is understandably proud of her big sisters, who have successfully made the transition from acting to fashion design, and recently told People that one of the best parts about having stylish designers as siblings was the free clothes.

"I just got a shipment. It's really great; I feel very lucky," she said. "They're amazing and so comfortable and really cool."