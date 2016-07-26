First look at the H&M x Kenzo collection

While the official launch date is months away, H&M has given us a sneak peek of its hotly anticipated collaboration with Kenzo.

The high street giant has shared the first three looks from the collection, each bursting with print and colour.

Animal print features heavily





The look book images were shot on artists, young creatives and activists, each an ambassador for the collaboration.



Known for their vibrant, youthful vibe, KENZO creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon will bring the spirit of the French brand to H&M.

One of the first looks from the collaboration





Speaking about the new partnership, H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson said: "We can't wait to share with everyone the world of KENZO x H&M, with all of its creativity, fun and love of fashion."

KENZO, meanwhile, are equally delighted about joining forces. "With this collaboration with H&M we want to think big, push the boundaries and bring the new energy of KENZO to everyone around the world," said Carol and Humberto.

A menswear look

KENZO x H&M will be available in over 250 selected H&M stores worldwide, as well as online at www.hm.com, from 3rd November 2016.