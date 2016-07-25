Topshop announces Taylor Hill as the face of their Autumn Winter 2016 global campaign

Topshop has announced Taylor Hill as the face of their latest campaign, launching on Thursday 25th August 2016. The model, who is also a current Victoria's Secret Angel, walked for the first time in the Unique show - making her an obvious choice.

Taylor Hill is the new face of Topshop's Autumn Winter 2016 campaign



Kate Phelan, Creative Director, Topshop comments: “Taylor walked in the February 2016 UNIQUE show – she is a social supermodel and a young woman with style and personality; she is every Topshop girl rolled into one. Whether she is a tomboy in jeans, glamorous in cocktail, or pretty in polka dots, Taylor is Topshop’s ultimate girl crush.”





We couldn't agree more and are girl crushing even harder after seeing this cute video Topshop has created of Taylor and her adorable dog, Tate.





If these two don't make you want to rush straight down to Toppers for a high street fix, we don't know what will!



