Fancy owning a pair of Kate Moss or Victoria Beckham's jeans?

Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss have united to raise awareness for the International Rescue Committee's Jeans for Refugees initiative. The style icons are among a number of stars who have donated their jeans to artist Johnny Dar, who has transformed each pair into a sartorial masterpiece that will go up for auction on the online auction house Catawiki.

Kate Moss has donated her jeans to the Jeans for Refugees initiative

"In this case it's not about fashion, it's art. It's an intuitive process, surfing whatever feelings were in the jeans from the celebrity who wore them, and doing my best to bring them out through the painting," Johnny told Vogue.

Kate donated a pair of her signature grey skinny jeans, which she signed "Love Kate Moss" with a heart. Victoria Beckham's best friend Eva Longoria also showed her support to the cause by donating a pair of ripped white skinny jeans, which Johnny decorated with an intricate gold design.

Eva Longoria has also donated white skinny jeans to the cause

Other celebrities to get involved were Alicia Vikander, Elle MacPherson and Emma Watson, whose jeans Johnny admitted he spent the longest customising.

The midwash distressed jeans have been adorned with a colourful fairytale-inspired design and are expected to sell for at least £14,630 at auction.

Johnny said he spent the longest customising Emma Watson's jeans

Other celebrity denim that is currently up for auction includes jeans previously owned by Lily Allen, Pink, Joan Smalls, Jessica Hart, Rachel McAdams and Zoe Saldana.

New pairs are set to be added to the auction over the next 100 days, and are exclusively available at Catawiki.com.