See Emily Ratajkowski's first swimwear campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her incredible figure and body confidence, so it was only a matter of time before she landed her first ever swimwear campaign. The Gone Girl star has been snapped up as the face – and body – of Australian label Amore & Sorvete, which means "love and ice cream" in Portugese.

The campaign images were released on Thursday, and show Emily looking incredible as she poses by a swimming pool in a number of different colourful bikinis from the swimwear brand.

Emily Ratajkowski has landed her first swimwear campaign

A statement on the Amore & Sorvete Instagram account explained: "Extremely excited to announce the new face of Amore & Sorvete @emrata it's been a pleasure working with Emily over the past few months and we're very excited to release the campaign for 2016/17 with Windstar and Hula Hula available now, the full range will be available in September."

Emily said she had loved the brand ever since wearing a bikini from the label on a magazine shoot.

The model and actress has been named as the face of Amore & Sorvete

"I'm completely bathing suit obsessed and I love lurking on Instagram looking for the best bikinis," Emily told PeopleStyle. "I had worn the line on Sports Illustrated swim shoot and decided to check them out."

She adds: "The brand looks and feels more expensive than your average suits. The cuts are sexy and flattering, but they also hold onto your body in a really secure, comfortable way."

Emily came across the swimwear brand during a photoshoot

Emily has proved herself to be a talented actress after making the move from modelling to film over the past couple of years, although she previously admitted she struggled with defying stereotypes.

"There's, of course, always stereotypes that surround models," Emily told Fashionista. "And I think Hollywood is used to having a one-liner on many actresses, 'Oh she's really good at a comedy or she’s really good for whatever'.

"Coming from modelling, and with so many images of us being really super glammed up, I think that impacts the way that people want to cast us. It just takes a matter of time and proving yourself."