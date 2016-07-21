Prince George, 2, named top style icon for children

Prince George is about to turn three years old – but his influence on the fashion world is already enormous.

The little royal has been named the biggest style icon for toddlers, according to new research from Rakuten Marketing.

Over a third (39 per cent) of participants in the survey, who were all parents, stated that George has the biggest effect on what their toddlers wear.

The royal came out on top in the survey

It's no surprise that the toddler came out on top, as he regularly wears clothes that become instant sell-outs.

And we recently caught up with childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, whose designs George regularly wears – she told us that the increase in sales since the royal seal of approval has been incredible.

George already has a huge influence in the fashion world

Coming in second place was Romeo Beckham, while his brother Cruz took the third spot.

The brothers' appearance in the top three was no surprise, either – they have, arguably, the world's most fashionable parents!

While mum Victoria is a hugely successful designer, dad David has fronted campaigns for some of the world's top fashion brands.

Beckham brothers Romeo and Cruz took the second and third spots

The research also revealed that endorsement from such influencers can cause parents to regularly spend as much as an additional £100 on clothing for their children.

And mums and dads actually spend nearly a fifth more on children's clothes (£567) versus their own clothing (£490) each year on average!