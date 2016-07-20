Newly engaged Pippa Middleton is all smiles as she styles out the heatwave

Pippa Middleton announced her engagement to hedge fund manager James Matthews on Monday – and it looks like the columnist is still on cloud nine!

Despite the heatwave, the 32-year-old was smiling from ear to ear as she stepped out in London on Tuesday.

Pippa was certainly styling out the heatwave, sporting a gorgeous floral printed silk camisole dress from ASOS. She topped off the look with Ash nude strappy wedges and, of course, her gorgeous new engagement ring!

pippa-middleton

Pippa beamed as she was spotted In London


The Duchess of Cambridge's sister made her debut appearance since getting engaged on Monday, leaving her house to hordes of waiting photographers.

While all eyes were on the stunning rock, fashion fans were quick to spot that the columnist was sporting a high street dress.

Pippa's white embroidered dress was from Whistles, and had been reduced in the sale from £110 to just £66.

pippa-middleton1

The columnist was styling out the heatwave



When the dress was identified, it was in stock on ASOS, but less than an hour later it had sold out.

Pippa greeted the waiting photographers as she left her home, telling them that she "couldn't be happier".

The engagement ring is a decadent vintage jewel that featured a halo of diamonds around a central diamond.

pippaaaaa

PIppa was spotted out the day before, debuting her engagement ring



A source confirmed to HELLO! that the pretty brunette is to marry her boyfriend James, a hedge fund manager and the older brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The happy news comes less than a year after the couple first started dating, with reports stating that James popped the question last weekend during a romantic break in the Lake District.

