Kendall Jenner turned photographer to shoot this supermodel's daughter...

Kendall Jenner is one of the world's most photographed models, but it looks like she might also have a career behind the camera...

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shot fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, 14.



Taking to Instagram, Kendall posted the snap, writing: "Kaia photographed by me for LOVE magazine," alongside two smiley faces.

The model shared the snap of her work





The publication revealed that Kendall also styled the shoot.



Kendall has a good relationship with Kaia's famous mum Cindy, and the pair walked the red carpet together in Balmain at the Met Gala 2016.



Kendall also recently revealed that she admires Cindy's personal life. "Seeing models like Cindy Crawford and Gisele live chill but extremely fortunate and blessed lives seems like exactly what I would want," wrote the model in a post for her website, KendallJ.com.

The supermodels were spotted together at the 2016 Met Gala





"Hearing Kylie mention what she sees her life like at 30 – on a farm with kids – got me thinking about my own life in 10 years, which weirdly gave me a strong urge to play The Sims."

She added: "If I were building my perfect world on the game, this is how it would look: I'd have a beautiful, secluded house in Malibu with a gorgeous husband and a couple of kids.



Even though I love dogs, I don't want to be overwhelmed so I'd probably just have one. I'd definitely want a horse, too, so I could ride whenever I wanted."