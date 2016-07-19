You won't believe how much Kim Kardashian got paid to take these selfies…

Want to snap a selfie with Kim Kardashian? It could cost you! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was reportedly paid a sum of over £531,000 ($700,000) to attend the Revolve Hamptons Party on Saturday, where she posed with 'influencers' for just over an hour.

Page Six reports that Kim was flown to and from the party by private jet, along with her best friend Jonathan Cheban and her security team. It was reported the mum-of-two brought along a team of 25 bodyguards, however a representative for Kim vehemently denied the claims.

Kim Kardashian was reportedly paid over £531,000 to take these selfies

"She had her regular security person with her – no one else," Kim's rep told MailOnline. "Any other security there was not arranged by her."

During her brief visit to the event Kim was seen taking selfies with guests including fashion bloggers Aimee Song and Arielle Charnas and model Jasmine Sanders. She showed off her curves in a Trois x Revolve knitted dress, which she paired with over-the-knee boots and her hair tied back into a top knot.

Kim attended the Revolve Hamptons Party on Saturday

Sharing a picture from the event on her Instagram account, Kim wrote: "Back at it in the Hamptons with @revolve #RevolveInTheHamptons."

Kim has a reputation for being the queen of the selfies and even has her own photo book featuring some of her most iconic snaps. After "breaking the internet" by sharing a number of nude selfies with fans, the 35-year-old recently admitted to HELLO! Fashion Monthly that she would "absolutely" share more revealing snaps in the future.

The mum-of-two took selfies with "influencers" during her appearance at the event

"Absolutely. Absolutely. I don't know when, but why not?" she laughed.

Boasting over 75 million Instagram followers, Kim told HFM that she believes there are responsibilities that come with being a social media star. "But I always want to be me and stay true to who I am," she said. "I posted a nude photo when I was pregnant and I was proud of my big belly and I didn't care how big I looked. That was something I was comfortable with."