Designers of Kate's pearl earrings are 'very proud'

"It's been a whirlwind!" says Soru Jewellery designer Francesca Kelly, who along with her sister Marianna Doyle designed the beautiful pearl earrings that the Duchess of Cambridgewas spotted wearing twice in one week.

HELLO! caught up with the British-Sicilian design duo, who told us that they couldn’t be happier to add the royal fan to their roster of celebrity clients. "The Duchess of Cambridge is not only a style icon but a wonderful role model and we are very proud to see her looking so beautiful in our jewellery."

Marianna and Francesca were thrilled to see Kate wearing their earrings

Kate first stepped out in the 18-carat yellow gold and pearl doubled-sided earrings at a glamorous awards ceremony held at the Natural History Museum in London earlier this month.

She paired the jewels, which were bought at London's Baar & Bass, with a daring off-the-shoulder midi dress by Brazilian designer Barbara Casasola.

Kate wore the company's gold and pearl double-sided earrings

"I found out the morning after [the event]" revealed Francesca, adding that she didn’t yet know which earrings the duchess had chosen. "My first thought was to call my sister. We were both thrilled and eagerly guessing which pair it could have been. Pearl was the perfect choice as it is both classic and chic."





The pearl earrings made another appearance at Wimbledon

Kate was so taken with the earrings that she wore them the following day for an appearance at Wimbledon. Again, the sisters were surprised to learn that the mother of two stepped out in their creation.

Francesca revealed that thanks to Kate, they decided to release the style earlier than planned in order to meet the demand and interest in the gems. Style fans looking to get their hands on a pair will have to wait because the earrings are already sold-out online. The 'Kate Effect' strikes again!

Francesca and Marianna launched Soru Jewellery in 2013 and it quickly became a favourite of stars like Goldie Hawn, Rita Ora and Georgia May Jagger. Each piece is handmade with precious gemstones and has its "own meaning and natural energy."

The sisters say that the inspiration behind their collection comes from "summer holidays spent in Sicily and the way in which Sicilian women adorned themselves with jewelry for every occasion."