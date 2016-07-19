Pippa Middleton wears same L.K. Bennett dress as Kim Murray

Pippa Middleton and Kim Murray are both known for their chic feminine style and love of British designers, so it comes as no surprise that they have both stepped out in the same L.K. Bennett silk dress within weeks of each other.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, looked gorgeous as she attended the Frost Family Summer Party in London wearing a pink daisy print chiffon dress from the high street store.

Pippa Middleton wore the £325 LK Bennett Karo dress

Pippa wore the £325 dress with nude sandals and a studded clutch bag, with many people speculating that she was trying to hide her engagement ring from view.

Meanwhile Kim had worn the same design in blue just three weeks ago as she supported her husband Andy Murray at Wimbledon. Paired with her favourite Aspinal of London Midi Marylebone tote and a white denim jacket, it was a characteristically stylish courtside appearance from Kim.

The dress is currently sold out in blue but is still available in pink and yellow on the L.K. Bennett website.

Kim Murray wore the same dress at Wimbledon three weeks ago

Like her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge has also long been a fan of L.K. Bennett. As well as often wearing shoes from the British brand, Kate wore a printed silk dress from the retailer to host President Obama and Michelle Obama for dinner at Kensington Palace in April.

Monday was a special night for Pippa as it emerged that she is engaged to her partner James Matthews. The 32-year-old sparked engagement rumours as she attempted to keep her left hand hidden from sight, but a close friend later confirmed to HELLO! that James had popped the question on a recent romantic break in the Lake District.