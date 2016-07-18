Who is David Gandy's new girlfriend?

David Gandy looked loved-up as he attended a polo event with his new girlfriend over the weekend. The model has been dating Stephanie Mendoros since April, and they made a picture-perfect pair at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gold British Open Championships in Sussex.

Dolce & Gabbana model David looked dapper as usual in a grey double breasted jacket and white shirt with stone trousers and tan monk shoes. Meanwhile Sophie wore a chic white belted wrap dress and snake-print heels, accessorising with a studded boxy handbag.

They appeared in high spirits as they chatted and drank champagne with a group of friends.

David was first seen with Stephanie – a junior barrister – in April, when they enjoyed a romantic stroll together in London.

"They weren't holding back – it was quite obvious they're enjoying themselves together," a source told Daily Mirror.  "There was plenty of kissing, they were clinging to each other's hands and playfully stroking one another. It's definitely a new romance."

David had previously dated The Saturdays singer Mollie King until January, with the 36-year-old hinting that his "perfectionism" may have caused trouble in their relationship.

Speaking to Men's Health magazine, David explained: "My perfectionism can make it difficult. I know my ex-girlfriend struggled. Things have to be perfect – everything in the house, every car I buy.

"That's incredibly hard to live with if you don't understand it. I can get on with my own life, my own perfections, without needing to explain that weirdness to someone else."

The pair, who first began dating five years ago, apparently also struggled with spending so little time together and differing views on starting a family together.

