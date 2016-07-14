Gisele's surprising role in the Rio Olympics revealed

Gisele Bündchen has reportedly landed a special role in the Rio Olympic Games, which are set to be hosted in her home country of Brazil in August. The supermodel will make an appearance during the opening ceremony of the games according to Brazilian newspaper Extra.

Although details of her appearance have not been confirmed it is believed that the 35-year-old will walk through a "futuristic gateway" at Rio's Maracana Stadium, which represents the theme of the ceremony.

Gisele will reportedly play a part in the Rio Olympic Games opening ceremony

Gisele was born and raised in Southern Brazil, and is notoriously proud of her heritage. In June it was revealed that she will star in a documentary series by the National Geographic Channel on the destruction of the Amazon – a new role she said she was "excited" about.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Gisele wrote: "I'm excited to be joining season two of @YearsofLivingDangerously as a correspondent, exploring deforestation and climate change in my beautiful home country of Brazil."

The model was born in Brazil, and is currently working on a docu-series about the Amazon

Gisele, who shares two children with husband Tom Brady, recently teamed up with the United Nation Environment Programme to end illegal animal trafficking. Discussing the Wild for Life campaign in a blog for Huffington Post, Gisele explained how she was horrified to discover the extent of the crime.

She wrote: "Recently, I was made aware of the numerous challenges facing so many of our beloved species because of the illegal trade in wildlife. This shameful trade is pushing species to the edge of extinction."

The model is exploring new passions and career paths after retiring from the runway at Sao Paolo Fashion Week in April 2015 – the same place where she made her runway debut 20 years before.