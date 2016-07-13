Olivia Palermo shares the secret to her polished style

Olivia Palermo lives a jet-set lifestyle, often travelling between the world's fashion capitals and glamorous beach resorts with never a hair out of place. And the former star of The City, who is currently holidaying in Capri with husband Johannes Huebl, has revealed her ever-polished and elegant style is down to values taught to her by her mother.

"My mother instilled in me from a very young age that you should always be very pulled together, it doesn't matter what time it is," Olivia told Telegraph Fashion. "You can be at the airport at 4am, but you should be fully dressed and ready to go because you never know where your day will go."

Olivia even tries to look "pulled together" at the airport

This means you won't ever catch her wearing athleisure clothing in public.

"I save that for the gym only," she admits, revealing that her typical airport look includes "leather pants mostly with a cashmere sweater and a silk or chiffon blouse and smoking flats, or maybe an elegant sneaker."

As a result of her high flying fashion career, Olivia has become a pro at packing and says she has to pack an "all-year wardrobe" to adapt to the different climates she travels through in any one trip.

The fashion icon packs an "all-year wardrobe" for her travels

"I pack a little bit of everything and try to have an idea of my day and structure and environments, and keep that in mind when packing," Olivia said.

It is not just Olivia's style that is often envied, but her hair too. Renowned for her shining blonde locks, she recently revealed that there's one "key" factor to keeping her hair looking its best.

"The key to having healthy hair is to get a trim every 4-5 weeks – just a little dusting off the ends to help it grow," she told Marie Claire. "At home, I use a clarifying shampoo like Phyto Clarifying Detox Shampoo after a shoot and also a lot of Kerastase and L'Oréal products."