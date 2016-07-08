Prince George looks adorable in his signature shorts on first official UK engagement

Prince George stole the show as he carried out his first ever official engagement in the UK on Friday. The young royal, who turns three on 22 July, looked adorable as he joined his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

While his stylish mum was dressed in a cobalt blue Stella McCartney dress, George wore navy shorts with a Mayoral belt, a short sleeved white polo shirt and a pair of £15 navy Hampton Nantucket canvas shoes from Trotters. He thrilled onlookers by smiling sweetly as he was carried along in his mother's arms, and appeared in awe of the planes and aircraft at the event.

Prince George joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal International Air Tattoo

He may only be approaching his third birthday, but Prince George's influence on the fashion world is already staggering. Both he and his sister Princess Charlotte have had a huge impact on lots of fashion labels over the past couple of years.



And nobody more so than footwear label Early Days, whose shoes George and Charlotte have worn on many occasions.

The young royal carried out his first ever UK engagement

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online, a representative for the brand said: "Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014 and now the Princess is wearing our shoes, this trend looks set to continue.



"They have both had a huge impact on our sales – since Prince George wore our shoes we have seen our sales grow by over 40 per cent – and we are currently trying to increase our output to cope with the extra demand."