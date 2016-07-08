Michelle Keegan talks to HELLO! Fashion about her new Lipsy collection and summer style tips

After two years designing her Lipsy collection, Michelle Keegan is back with a gorgeous new range for autumn. With cosy knitwear, faux-fur lined jackets and luxe layers, the new range almost has us longing for the colder weather - but luckily there are a few pieces that will work for the British summertime, too.

We caught up with Michelle ahead of the new collection launch to find out all about her fashion inspiration, celebrity style crushes and summer plans...

Tell us about the new collection

It's a huge collection filled with everything you need for your new season wardrobe. There's some updates of some favourites from my previous designs and there's some brand new styles that I'm obsessing over! From evening dresses to coats, its literally got you covered.

What was your inspiration for the range?

Right now, I love to scroll through my Instagram feed and check out what the fashion bloggers are wearing. Or I check out Pinterest to get ideas. It's pretty much a collection of everything I would love to wear once it turns cold. Autumn/Winter for me is all about layering with luxury fabrics and textures, but I always love to add a feminine touch.

What is your favourite piece from the collection?

I love the knitted choker detail dress which comes in black and camel. Like most girls, I'm obsessed with chokers right now and this look is the perfect day to date outfit.

How do you think your range has evolved over the past two years?

I think it’s evolved as the trends as changed. I’ve also been working a lot closer with the Lipsy team so it feels closer to my style.

You've spent a lot of time filming in South Africa this year – do your travels have any influence on your designs?

Not really! When I was in South Africa I was concentrated on my work and my new role in Our Girl so it hasn’t really played a part in the collection.

How does it feel to see girls wearing your designs?

I absolutely love it! I really enjoy seeing how different people style them and I love it when they tweet me wearing it.

Who would you love to see in your Lipsy collection?

I'm a really big fan of Rosie Huntington Whiteley as she always a classic style or someone like Jessica Alba.

What is your favourite thing about designing for Lipsy?

I love working with the creative team and looking at what new trends are coming up. We look at lots of different places for inspiration and it's amazing how this comes together for the final result.

What are your style essentials for summer?

Suncream or moisturiser with SPF in - it's so important to protect your skin. I think this Summer it's all about bardot necklines.

You're already working on your winter collection – can you give us a hint of what we can expect?

I'm not sure how much I’m allowed to say - I always like a chunky knit and a few nice coats!

You've now tried your hand at both fashion and beauty, are there any other areas you'd love to pursue?

I enjoy being able to pursue a few different passions at once but aside from this I'm really concentrating on acting at the moment. Filming Our Girl was amazing and I can't wait to be able to talk about new projects.

You've been so busy filming this year, are you looking forward to the summer? Do you have any exciting plans?

I'm not sure at the moment! I've been busy but I'm sure once I’ve had some downtime I'll arrange to go away somewhere.