The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, made her long-awaited appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday – and she didn't disappoint. Kate stepped out in a yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress, and looked gorgeous as she took her seat in the Royal Box to watch the women's semi-finals match.

With her hair worn down in glossy waves and nude court shoes, it was another winning look from the Duchess, who has been stepping out in a number of high-fashion ensembles in recent weeks.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the women's semi-finals at Wimbledon

The 34-year-old had previously worn the eye-catching colour block design when she arrived in Sydney on her royal tour of Australia in April 2014.

Kate is a regular fixture at Wimbledon, and in 2015 she attended the quarter finals alongside Prince William, just weeks after welcoming her daughter Princess Charlotte. The Duchess is a keen tennis fan and it has been reported that she may be announced as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club when the Queen takes a step back following 64 years as patron.

Kate wore a yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress

While the Duchess waited until the semi-finals to head down to the tournament, her family members have all been spotted watching games from the Royal Box over the past two weeks. Her sister Pippa Middleton has made three appearances at the Championships, making her first public appearance with boyfriend James Matthews at Wimbledon on Wednesday afternoon.

Kate's gorgeous Wimbledon outing follows her stunning appearance at the Natural History Museum on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old was presenting the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award at the private dinner, and wowed in an off-the-shoulder cream dress from Barbara Casasola.