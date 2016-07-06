Ellie Goulding works Wimbledon Whites in glamorous Centre Court appearance

Ellie Goulding shunned her signature laidback style for a glamorous appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday. The Burn singer worked Wimbledon Whites in a chic Bardot shift dress from Suzannah – the same designer worn by Pippa Middleton for her appearance at day one of the championships.

Pairing the £950 dress with nude Christian Louboutin heels, a clutch bag and cat eye sunglasses, it was a sophisticated look from Ellie, who sat in the Royal Box next to actors James MacFayden and Keeley Hawes.

Ellie Goulding looked gorgeous in a Suzannah dress

Ellie is currently enjoying a break after her recent Delirium world tour and performance at Glastonbury festival. She joined a number of famous faces at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, including David Beckham, who was accompanied by his youngest sons Romeo and Cruz.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper also sat in the Royal Box, where they mingled with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Roger Federer's wife Mirka before watching him compete against Marin Cilic.

The couple have only just returned from Paris Couture Fashion Week, where Bradley proudly supported Irina as she walked in the Atelier Versace show on Sunday. They looked equally loved up during their Wimbledon day out, with Irina resting her head on Bradley's shoulder as they watched the match.

As ever, the 2016 Wimbledon tournament has attracted a number of stylish celebrities, with Sienna Miller, Pippa Middleton and Cressida Bonas all attending games over the last few days. Kim Murray has also made a number of fashionable appearances at Centre Court, and will return to watch her husband Andy Murray compete in the quarter-finals on Wednesday afternoon.