They regularly give us #squadgoals, and now Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne have given us #swimweargoals after stepping out in the same patriotic swimsuits at their Fourth of July celebrations.

The trio showed off their enviable figures and co-ordinating style in a snap shared on Taylor's Instagram account on Tuesday. All three friends wore matching swimwear as they had fun in the sun at the Shake it Off singer's Rhode Island home.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Taylor, Cara and Gigi wore matching swimwear for their Fourth of July celebrations

While the Fourth of July celebrations may be over, it's not too late to get our hands on the stylish swimsuits and bikinis, which are from US retailer Solid and Striped.

The Anne-Marie swimsuit is still available online from solidandstriped.com, for just under £130 ($168). As well as being available in the Americana stripe rocked by Gigi and Taylor, the flattering high leg design is available in gingham and block colours.

The Anne-Marie swimsuit worn by Gigi and Taylor is from Solid and Striped

Meanwhile Cara's striped Jane bikini is also available for around £136 ($176) for the set. There are still a few sizes available online although that could soon change as fans try to recreate the model's cool beach look.

Gigi and Cara were just two of the famous faces who joined Taylor's Independence Day celebrations over the weekend. The 26-year-old invited a group that included Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively – not to mention her new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

The couple made their romance Instagram-official when they appeared in an intimate snapshot shared by Taylor's childhood friend Britany LaManna, which shows them cuddled up on the porch of Taylor's home, alongside Britany and her husband Ben LaManna and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.