Royal hand-me-downs! Princess Charlotte spotted wearing Prince George's baby clothes

She may be royalty, but it appears Princess Charlotte still wears family hand-me-downs like many other young children. The one-year-old has been spotted wearing an outfit that appears to have been previously worn by Prince George on his first royal tour to Australia in 2014.

The young royals were recently seen feeding geese near their Kensington Palace home on an outing with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and while Prince George was wearing his favourite blue shorts and a navy jumper, it was Princess Charlotte's outfit that captured attention.

Princess Charlotte has been spotted in an outfit worn by Prince George

The fourth-in-line to the throne was wearing a red cardigan and dungarees, which appear to be the same as an outfit worn by Prince George when he arrived in Australia for his first overseas royal tour, aged just eight months.

George also wore the striped dungarees, from childrenswear store Neck and Neck, when he joined his mum Kate to support Prince William during a charity polo match in June that year.

Princess Charlotte wouldn't be the first royal to re-wear an outfit previously owned by another member of the family; Prince George has been dressed in outfits previously worn by his father for the last two Trooping the Colour ceremonies.

George was first spotted in the red dungarees on his first royal tour in 2014

At the beginning of June the young Prince, who turns three on 22 July, wore the same white shirt and blue shorts that William had initially worn for Prince Harry's christening some 32 years ago.

Meanwhile Isabella Windsor – the daughter of Freddie Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman – was recently christened in the same lace gown that had previously worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as many other young royals.