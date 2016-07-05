Some of the Queen's most recognisable and famous outfits are set to go on display at Buckingham Palace to celebrate her 90th birthday. Called Fashioning A Reign: 90 Years of Style from the Queen's Wardrobe, the exhibition doesn't open to the public until 23 July – but the palace offered an exclusive preview of the incredible collection on Tuesday.

It is the second of three exhibitions showcasing Her Majesty's most-treasured outfits from her childhood to the present day, and will "show the unique requirements of royal couture" with a mix of historical items including iconic designs from Sir Norman Hartnell and Sir Hardy Amies.

The Queen's outfit from Prince William and Kate's wedding will go on display

One of the most recognisable outfits is the dress and coat worn by the Queen for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011. The outfit was designed by Angela Kelly and is on public display for the first time.

Also included is a pale blue and gold evening dress worn by the Queen on a state visit to the Netherlands in 1958, and a turquoise silk shift dress with silver floral embroidery that was created for the Monarch by Hardy Amies.

The exhibition opens to the public on 23 July

One piece that is at odds to the glamorous dresses is the uniform that the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, wore while serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) during the Second World War.

The exhibition will go on display as part of the annual summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace at the end of July, while the final exhibit will take place at Windsor Castle in September.

The first of the three exhibitions, Tartan in royal dress, opened on 21 April at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.