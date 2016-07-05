Kim Murray masters chic courtside style in Burberry Brit dress

Kim Murray served up another covetable courtside look as she cheered on her husband Andy Murray at Wimbledon on Monday. The 29-year-old looked chic in a navy printed mini dress from one of her favourite designers, Burberry Brit.

The long-sleeved silk-chiffon dress features a pretty white print and is currently on sale for £297 at Net-a-Porter. Kim accessorised it simply with a pair of nude sandals and her trusty Aspinal of London Midi Marylebone tote bag, wearing her hair down and straight.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kim Murray wore a Burberry Brit dress to Wimbledon

Her gorgeous look marked the second time she has worn Burberry during the Wimbledon Championships. At the weekend she braved the rain showers in a pale blue Burberry trench coat as she watched her husband competing against John Millman.

WIMBLEDON 2016: THE BEST COURTSIDE STYLE

Andy has now reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, and his grandmother believes his daughter Sophia could be key to helping him win Wimbledon for the second time.

GALLERY: KIM'S WIMBLEDON HAIR

"I think she is his lucky charm," Andy's grandmother Ellen Murray told the Evening Standard this week. "And she's a beautiful one!"

Kim's dress is currently on sale at Net-a-Porter

Little Sophia, who was born in February, made her debut at Wimbledon with her mother Kim last week, on day two of the championships. Despite remaining in the crèche while Kim cheered Andy on courtside, she did prove to be a good luck charm for her dad as he faced Liam Broady in the first round match.

Andy himself has spoken about the positive impact fatherhood has had on him, and has said his baby girl has given him an extra incentive to excel.

Speaking about his hopes of winning Wimbledon again, the 29-year-old told the Mail: "I guess it would be nice so she knows what it is that you've done, or is maybe old enough to understand what it is that you do. So maybe as I start to get older that might be more of a motivation to keep going and training, and working hard to stay at the top."