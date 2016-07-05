Celine Dion's Paris Fashion Week diary

Celine Dion has become one of the surprising stars of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week after making appearances at a number of high profile shows on Monday. The Think Twice singer unveiled a dramatic new look as she arrived at the Christian Dior presentation, joining the likes of Marion Cotillard, Olivia Palermo and Natalia Vodianova.

The 48-year-old turned heads in a head-to-toe black ensemble, which included a peplum jacket and skinny leather trousers. Celine accessorised with leather gloves and dazzling drop earrings, adding oversized shades to complete the look.

Celine Dion unveiled a dramatic new look at the Christian Dior show

Later in the day she changed outfits for an appearance at the Giambattista Valli show, where she sat front row and happily snapped selfies with Bianca Brandolini D'Adda. Celine dressed up for the occasion in another monochrome look – a tiered chiffon dress which she layered with a clashing print coat and a pink clutch bag.

Celine's new look comes after she has been working with a different stylist, Law Roach, for the past three weeks. In the short time that has followed she has been stepping out in a number of high fashion ensembles from designers including Balenciaga, Fendi, Balmain and Saint Laurent.

Celine has been working with a new stylist who has transformed her image

"Celine is very into fashion, what's in fashion, what's going on and who's relevant," Law told Vogue.com, adding: "She also knows exactly what she likes – and she's fearless."

The singer is in Paris as part of her eleventh concert tour, The Summer Tour 2016. It kicked off in Antwerp on 20 June, and the singer will remain in Paris until 9 July, before heading over to Montreal.

Celine has been determined to carry on with her commitments despite the heartbreak of losing both her beloved husband René Angelil and her brother Daniel within the space of just a few days in January.