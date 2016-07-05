Meet our latest cover girl Olivia Culpo

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is set to take on the planet via Hollywood, social media and her own lifestyle brand. The model/ actress/entrepreneur speaks exclusively to HFM about redefining the fame game, finding her soulmate and breaking beauty pageant taboos.

The 24-year-old brunette who’s beauty pageant win paved the way for her burgeoning acting career talks to HFM about secretly signing to a Boston modeling agency. "My parents weren’t happy. The reason why I had to do that for myself was that they weren’t going to understand why I wanted to model – they felt like it was so narcissistic" and of her respect for beauty pagents: "So many admirable women in entertainment began in pageants including Halle Berry, who was a runner up for Miss USA, and E! host Giuliana Rancic."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Olivia Culpo is HELLO! Fashion Monthly's August cover star

In a refreshing and exclusive interview, Olivia, who previously dated Nick Jonas, opens up about love under the spotlight "There's so much more to relationships than what you do for work or how famous you are or how much money you make. Finding a soulmate is about finding a great friend, and the connection I have with people is not related to work. I hope I'm not intimidating to men I date because I’m a former Miss Universe. I really hope I put people at ease."

Today, Olivia is building her brand by her own rules and she’s made a name for herself as a style star as well as a beauty and wellness enthusiast. "I love trying new things. I'm currently obsessed with avocado and coconut oil face masks, and almond oil for getting rid of bags under my eyes," she says.

Read the full interview in the August issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, out now

Olivia’s everyday look is a five-minute routine: "I use tinted moisturiser, curl my lashes and hairspray my eyebrows using a little brush." (She has impeccable eyebrows.) Impressively confident, it's no surprise she’s about to set up her own lifestyle website covering beauty and fashion as well as giving readers a glimpse into her life.

The full interview appears in August issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly – on sale now.