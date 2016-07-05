Kim Kardashian talks to HELLO! Fashion Monthly about her post-baby weight loss and nude selfies

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her impressive weight loss and infamous nude selfies in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Fashion Monthly. Speaking at Cannes Film Festival in May, the queen of social media admitted she would "absolutely" share more revealing snaps with her fans in the future.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. I don't know when," she laughs, "but why not?"

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian spoke exclusively to HFM at Cannes Film Festival

Boasting over 75 million Instagram followers, Kim tells HFM that she believes there are responsibilities that come with being a social media star. "But I always want to be me and stay true to who I am," she says. "I posted a nude photo when I was pregnant and I was proud of my big belly and I didn't care how big I looked. That was something I was comfortable with."

Kim has lost 70lbs since the birth of her son Saint in December, and shared her diet and fitness secrets in the exclusive interview.

Read the full interview in the August issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, out now

"It's funny because [after] the last pregnancy I focused more on working out and I really had to train myself to eat healthier and better," Kim explained. "A low carb diet works for me, so I did Atkins then – I'd done it with my dad in high school and that was the only diet I remember doing – so I was, like, OK, I am going to do this.

"I do work out because I love it and I am really focused [but] this time I was so militant on how I ate and it was so much more about my diet and eating low carbs. I'm shocked I was able to do it. My cravings have just diminished now; I have a whole new way of life [in terms of ] how I eat."

The full interview appears in the August issue of HELLO! Fashion Monthly, on sale now.



If you are having trouble finding HELLO! Fashion Monthly click here, enter your postcode and a list of stockists near you will appear. If you still cannot find a copy please give us a call on 02076678700. Click here to download HFM on Android and here to download it on iTunes.