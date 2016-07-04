Pippa Middleton aces retro Sixties Styling in £350 Tabitha Webb dress

Pippa Middleton stood out from the crowd as she arrived at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, channelled sixties styling in a geometric print shift dress to watch Roger Federer in action from the Royal Box at Centre Court.

The vibrant orange and grey geometric print dress costs £350 from Tabitha Webb – one of Pippa's favourite designers. Pippa accessorised with grey court shoes and a Kiki McDonough clutch bag to allow the statement design take centre stage.

Pippa Middleton wore a sixties-inspired Tabitha Webb shift dress

The 32-year-old was not the only famous fashionista to attend the game; Pippa was sat behind US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who donned a patterned summer dress and shades to cheer on Roger Federer alongside his wife Mirka.

It comes as little surprise that Pippa chose to wear Tabitha Webb for her Wimbledon outing; she previously collaborated with the designer to create a limited edition dress and scarf to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, of which she is an ambassador.

The outing marked Pippa's second appearance at Wimbledon 2016. She joined her brother James for day one of The Championships, where she looked stylish as ever in a £1,200 poppy print dress from Suzannah.

Pippa sat behind Anna Wintour in the Royal Box

A huge tennis fan, Pippa is often a regular fixture in the royal box throughout the Wimbledon tournament. It is likely that she will continue to make appearances courtside throughout the competition, and royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of her sister Kate, too.

In 2015 Kate attended the Wimbledon quarter finals alongside Prince William, just weeks after welcoming her daughter Princess Charlotte. The Duchess is almost certain to attend again in the next few days as it has been reported that she may be announced as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club when the Queen takes a step back following 64 years as patron.