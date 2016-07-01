Find out Kendall Jenner's latest addiction...

We’ve unearthed Kendall Jenner’s guilty pleasure…and it’s a penchant for buying maxi coats. It’s good to see that like us mere mortals, Kendall has her wardrobe favourites that she likes to dig out again and again, and she’s not giving them up anytime soon - despite living in sunny Los Angeles!

Spotted in not one but four duster coats in the space of three weeks we’ve got Kendall’s shopping addiction nailed.

Whether it’s a silky kimono style from Etro worn over ribbed co-ords for chic airport attire.





A khaki Erika Cavallini coat over a tee and jeans whilst out in London.





Wearing cords and a silk Vera Wang coat with Stan Smiths while hanging out with BFF and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, in LA.





Or layering up over a white tee, Anine Bing lace bralet all pulled together with a vintage velvet smoking jacket.





We’re taking note, as summer is yet to grace us with its presence, and jumping on the maxi outerwear bandwagon! Thanks for the style tip, Kendall!