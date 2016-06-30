Coco Rocha turns model manager in 'major' career move

Coco Rocha is using the experience she has gained throughout her extensive modelling career to become a manager and co-owner of Nomad Management modelling agency. The 27-year-old announced the exciting news on her Instagram account on Thursday, revealing she hopes to take on the role of mentor to the agency's modelling talent.

Sharing a black-and-white portrait emblazoned with the agency's logo, Coco wrote: "Major news in today's @WWD!! I'm so proud to announce that not only am I now being represented as a model by @NOMADMGMT but I've taken a management and ownership stake in the company.

Coco Rocha has become a manager and co-owner of Nomad management

"In my role at NOMAD I'll help guide the agency as we adapt to the ever-changing face of fashion and technology and I'll also be available on a personal level as a mentor for all of our models, something I've done unofficially for many years now."

Coco continued: "As we build our roster of talent I'll be heavily involved in scouting new talent and thinking outside the box on who a model can be in 2016!

"After 14 years of modelling and having seen what does and doesn't work I'm thrilled to come together with a group of managers that I've personally admired and respected for many years to establish NOMAD as the type of agency we feel the industry is missing right now.

The 27-year-old's modelling career will be represented by the agency

"Personal attention, guidance and strategy by managers with real world experience in the global fashion markets will be our hallmark. So excited to begin… #nomandmgmt."

Coco has gone into business with her husband James Conran, Nomad founder Damon Rutland and creative director Roman Young – the man who discovered Coco when she was a teenager.

The agency will also represent Coco's modelling career, while her former agency WME-IMG will continue to represent her entertainment bookings.