Jennifer Aniston does summer chic in NYC after denying pregnancy rumours

Jennifer Aniston has brushed off recent pregnancy rumours by showing off her slim figure in style in New York. The 47-year-old gave us inspiration of how to look effortlessly chic in the heat with her cool, casual outfit as she strolled around Manhattan on Wednesday.

Wearing loose-fitting white jeans and a black vest top, Jennifer added a high fashion touch to her look with a pair of tan Burberry wedges and aviator shades. The Friends actress wore her long hair down and sleek, and still appeared to be suntanned from her recent holiday in the Bahamas with husband Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston stepped out in a laidback summer ensemble

Earlier in the week Jennifer gave us another masterclass in summer style by stepping out in a lightweight black midi dress, which she teamed with baby pink trousers and a trilby style hat.

Jennifer's fashionable outings come just a couple of weeks after she was forced to deny rumours that she was expecting her first child. The actress sparked rumours when she was spotted on holiday in the Bahamas with her husband, showing off what some US magazines were quick to label a baby bump.

The actress looked casual in a black midi dress and trilby hat

According to InTouch, 47-year-old Jennifer's "miracle baby had saved her 10-month marriage to Justin" and they'd already "picked out names and a theme for the nursery".

The "baby bump" pictures went viral, forcing Jennifer's representative to comment. In a statement to ET, they explained: "She is not pregnant. Shame on InTouch for making up the whole story, but this is not the first time they have done so. What you see is her having just enjoyed a delicious big lunch and her feeling safe on private property."