Why this Nike tennis dress is causing a stir at Wimbledon

Nike is making alterations to a dress designed for female tennis players to wear at Wimbledon after some mixed feedback from the athletes. The sportswear brand is sewing up the slits on the sides of the loose-fitting Premier Slam Dress as some players aren't happy with the design.

"When I was serving, it was coming up, and I felt like the dress was everywhere," Swedish player Rebecca Peterson told the NY Times. "In general, it's quite simple, the dress, but it was flying everywhere."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Some players have struggled with the design of the NikeCourt Premier Slam Dress

Players have come up with different ways to adjust and wear the dress on court, with some tying headbands around their waists, others wearing leggings underneath and some layering a top over it to stop the dress riding up.

However Eugenie Bouchard defended the design, saying it helps her to move around easily and "be free".

Eugenie Bouchard defended the design

"For me, I love it," she said. "It's nice and short so you can move around and be free with your movements. Yeah, I don't know. It's funny that people paid a lot of attention to it, but I really think it's really nice."

Maria Sakkari agreed, saying: "I think it's a very pretty dress, and I think that it's very feminine."

Nike is altering the dress after receiving feedback from players

As a result of the feedback, NikeCourt asked for players to send in their dresses to have the slits on each side sewn up.

"The product has not been recalled and we often customise products and make alterations for athletes as they compete," a Nike spokesman said at the time. "We work closely with our athletes to provide them with the product that helps them perform and feel their best on the court."