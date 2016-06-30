Kate Moss and Stella McCartney lead the fashion set at Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie premiere

The stars were out in force for the premiere of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in Leicester Square on Wednesday night, with Kate Moss and Stella McCartney leading the fashionable red carpet arrivals.

The duo, who both make cameos in the film, arrived hand-in-hand before joining the lead stars Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders for a number of fun photos.

Kate Moss and Stella McCartney attended the Absolutely Fabulous movie premiere

Kate worked her signature rock chick style in a Stella McCartney black tuxedo and low cut green blouse paired with a long beaded necklace. Adding platform heels and a studded clutch bag, it was a typically stylish outing for the model.

Meanwhile Stella opted for a black shift dress with blue floral detail. She accessorised with chunky rings on each finger, a black clutch bag and court shoes.

They were not the only fashionable guests at the premiere; Jourdan Dunn showed off her long legs in a gorgeous gold mini dress, while Daisy Lowe looked glamorous in a silver and black Vivienne Westwood gown.

Jourdan Dunn wowed on the red carpet in a gold mini dress

The model is also set to make a cameo in the highly anticipated movie, but it may be Kate's appearance that gets people talking, after it emerged she carried out her own stunts in the River Thames.

"Kate was such a sport," Joanna said. "She was genuinely excited to be part of it. She had to get drenched wading through the Thames but that's the sort of thing you do as a model.

Kate and Stella make cameos in the film

"She never complained, she knew all her lines. She was warm and funny."

The model wore a dress designed by Rebecca Hale for her cameo, with the costume designer telling HELLO! Fashion: "Once again I really wanted Kate to be herself, so it was really important that she had her own input as she is such a fashion icon."