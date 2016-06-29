Chloe Moretz has a message for 'hateful' body shamers…

Chloe Moretz has become the latest female celebrity to respond to "hateful" internet trolls who have criticised her appearance. The 19-year-old, who is currently spending some time in New York with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham, sent a powerful message to her critics in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday.

"When will people hiding behind computer screens get tired of calling someone 'fat' or 'masculine' – does it make you feel good typing your hateful comments? Does it fulfil you in some dark way?" she tweeted.

Chloe Moretz has hit back at internet trolls on Twitter

"Sit back before you fire away commenting ignorant things and imagine the real HUMAN BEING you are commenting about."

Chloe continued: "He or she is a PERSON, with feelings and thoughts and a life that you are affecting so negatively. I've spent my whole life in front of cameras growing up with miscellaneous people judging and critiquing every little thing about myself.

"And it's time we all stop hiding behind keyboards pretending we know even the smallest thing about the people we judge. That's all – have a nice taco Tuesday guys."

Chloe joins a long list of female stars to respond to body shamers on social media, after becoming fed up by receiving unfair criticism over their appearance. Most recently Kendall Jenner admitted she sometimes finds it difficult being in the public eye as photos of her are "judged" and scrutinised by people all around the world.

"Living in the public eye can both build and test your confidence at the same time. Everything I do, everything I post and every picture that is taken of me is judged by everyone," Kendall wrote on her official app.

"Getting papped all the time and having my picture posted everywhere is not always fun," Kendall admitted. "And not every picture is going to be a good one. I make a weird face or turn the wrong way and, of course, that's the one they'll use!

"Those can be hard to look at, and they don't always make me feel the best."