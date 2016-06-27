Natalia Vodianova returns to the catwalk 20 days after giving birth

Natalia Vodianova left fans slack-jawed when she made a return to the catwalk just 20 days after giving birth. The Russian beauty welcomed her fifth child on Saturday 4 June and less than three weeks later she was walking the runway.

And it wasn't just any show.

Natalia, who is nicknamed Supernova, was starring in the Givenchy show at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Natalia Vodianova gave birth to her fifth child in early June

The 34-year-old modelled one of Riccardo Tisci's Fall 2016 Haute Couture looks – a strapless column gown that featured a ruffled top and a pleated skirt. And Natalia, who was opening the show's couture section, wowed onlookers with her incredible post-baby figure.

She was joined by the fashion designer's favourite muses including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk.

Natalia later took to Instagram, writing that it was "so much fun" to see her friends again and "feel that adrenaline rush before stepping out on the catwalk".

Bella Hadid joined her on the runway

She hasn't spent much time away from the runway. Natalia became a mum for the fifth time in early June, welcoming a baby boy Roman with her partner Antoine Arnault.

She gave fans the first glimpse at her bundle of joy on Instagram, sharing a photo of her newborn's adorable foot raised in the air.

"Last Saturday early in the morning, our family welcomed a new baby boy: Roman. A beautiful little shrimp, discovering the world already with the help of his brothers and sister, and making Papa very proud," Natalia wrote.

Natalia introduced her "beautiful little shrimp" on Instagram

"I am well, even if a bit tired, but ready for a big summer! Thank you to all my friends for their messages and to everyone for their support."

Natalia and Antoine also share a son Maxim, who they welcomed in May 2014.

The philanthropist is also the proud mum to three other children – Lucas, Neva and Viktor – from her marriage to British property heir Justin Portman.